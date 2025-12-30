Kogilu demolition: DKS says Kerala CM playing politics out of election fear

CH Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hit back at the Kerala Chief Minister, alleging that he is creating unnecessary political controversy over the demolition of illegal settlements in Kogilu due to fear of defeat in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Speaking after inspecting the cleared site near Yelahanka, Shivakumar said the land was government property earmarked for a solid waste management facility nearly nine years ago and was never meant for residential purposes.

He explained that a few people had recently encroached on the site and built huts and sheds, even though the land does not qualify for issuance of voter ID cards as it is government property, while neighbouring residents have legitimate voter identification. Authorities had informed the encroachers in advance, discussions were held with local representatives, and the decision was taken keeping public health in mind, as the area is unsuitable for habitation.

Shivakumar alleged that some groups were trying to politicise the issue to gain minority sympathy. He stated that minorities themselves expressed support during his visit, which, he said, indicated that the government had not acted unjustly.



Action against those who took money

On allegations of money collected from poor families in exchange for illegal plots, he confirmed that an investigation is underway. Officials possess yearly Google Map records of the area, and evidence will be released. He assured strict action against those who collected ₹1–2 lakh from families and promised support and verification for genuinely deserving poor residents, stressing that Bengaluru will not allow sudden slum creation and that every occupation must have legal documentation.

“In Bengaluru, such encroachment clearance drives are carried out regularly. This is a normal process to protect government land. “If anyone has been treated unfairly here, they will be given a house under a government scheme.” DK Shivakumar, K’taka DCM

‘Is K’taka being ruled from Kerala?’ Ashoka attacks Cong govt

BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Monday accused the Congress government of surrendering Karnataka’s authority to outside political forces, following controversy around Kogilu Layout demolition.

Addressing the media in Udupi, Ashoka questioned why Congress leader K.C. Venugopal sought a report on the incident and why a delegation of Kerala legislators visited Bengaluru. “Is Karnataka being ruled by its elected government or by leaders from Kerala?” he asked.