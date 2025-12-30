R. Ashoka slams govt, says K’taka is run by drug mafia

Udupi



BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Monday alleged that the state is being run by an organised drug mafia, accusing the Congress government of failing to control the narcotics trade.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, Ashoka referred to recent operations by Maharashtra Police in Bengaluru, where drugs worth crores of rupees were seized. “Why should police from another state come and expose drug networks here? Why did Karnataka Police and intelligence fail?” he questioned.

Ashoka said the seizures exposed the collapse of the state’s intelligence system and criticised the Home Department for inaction. “Does the Home Minister have any accountability? For every issue, the response is that a report is awaited,” he said.

Claiming that drugs worth ₹500–600 crore had entered Karnataka, Ashoka alleged police complicity in the distribution network. “Instead of celebrating the New Year, the state is witnessing drug celebrations,” he remarked.

Ashoka accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being distracted by internal power struggles within the Congress party and criticised the party’s central leadership, including Rahul Gandhi.

Warning of a deteriorating law-and-order situation, Ashoka said the state risked becoming dependent on other states’ police forces to maintain security. “When outsiders protect our law and order, it reflects the complete failure of this government,” he said.

JDS demands Parameshwara’s Resignation Drugs seizure

The JD(S) launched a strong attack on the Karnataka government after Maharashtra Police seized drugs worth crores in Bengaluru, demanding Home Minister G Parameshwara’s resignation. In a post on X, the party alleged that under Congress misrule, the state’s intelligence and policing systems have collapsed. JD(S) said Karnataka, once peaceful, is turning into a drug hub, with Maharashtra Police even uncovering three drug manufacturing units in Bengaluru, exposing Karnataka Police’s failure. Recalling a similar massive drug bust in Mysuru earlier, JD(S) said the incompetent Home Minister must resign to restore dignity to the police force.