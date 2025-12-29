G RAM G bill will burden K’taka with ₹25,000 crore: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned that the Centre’s 60:40 MGNREGA funding change will burden Karnataka with ₹25,000 crore



“If the nation has changed, Congress made it; BJP is ruining MGNREGA and burdening Karnataka with twenty five thousand crores”Siddaramaiah, K’taka CM

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed serious concern over the Centre’s changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), saying the revised 60:40 funding pattern would impose an additional financial burden of nearly ₹25,000 crore on Karnataka. Speaking at the Congress Foundation Day programme held at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, he said the party had played a decisive role in shaping modern India, while accusing the BJP of contributing little to national development.

Siddaramaiah said any transformation India has achieved is largely because of the Congress, which he credited with strengthening democracy, social justice and equal opportunity. He recalled that the Constitution ensured equal rights to all citizens and noted that India remains the world’s largest democracy due to these values. He also highlighted the Congress’ historic contribution to the freedom struggle, recalling major movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement and Quit India Movement.

Targeting the RSS and Jana Sangh, Siddaramaiah alleged that they neither participated in the freedom struggle nor supported India’s independence. He accused them of glorifying divisive politics and attempting to undermine Gandhian ideals, while claiming that modern India’s foundation was laid by leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Reiterating pride in Congress’ legacy, he said the party not only secured independence but also initiated social reforms, agricultural empowerment and food security that shaped the nation’s progress.

CM credits Cong for driving major social reforms

The Congress introduced several initiatives aimed at reducing inequality, and under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, many welfare schemes were elevated to the status of fundamental rights. It was the Congress, not the BJP, that brought in RTI and RTE. Now, attempts are being made to rename the “Right to Work NREGA” scheme, he alleged. Criticising what he called excessive hostility, he said that even after Gandhi’s assassination, hatred has not subsided. Whether they dislike Nehru, Gandhi, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi — or even him — it does not matter, he said. But changing NREGA’s name to ‘G Ram G’ is unacceptable, he remarked, adding that this Ram is not Dasharatha’s Ram, but the BJP’s Ram.

Grid



What is the G RAM G bill?

1. G RAM G takes over the MNREGA’s role of creating statutory job guarantees – the minimum being 125 man-days of work – per rural household.



2. Jobs are to be created by the respective states each of which will now share the wage burden – a 40:60 split – with the Centre.



3. And an allowance is to be paid – funded fully by the state – if no job is made available within 15 days of it being sought.



4. G RAM G offers an increased minimum number – 125 over 100 by MNREGA, with conditions applied.