Police Turn Educators, Take Road Safety Lessons to Auto Drivers

Mandya police adopted an innovative approach to crime prevention by educating auto drivers on road safety daily.

Mandya

In a unique and people-centric initiative undertaken during Crime Prevention Month, the Mandya police have stepped out of their traditional enforcement role and assumed the responsibility of educators on city roads. In an effort to promote safer driving practices and reduce road-related offences, police personnel in Mandya have begun conducting daily awareness sessions on traffic rules, with auto-rickshaw drivers becoming their primary students.

Under this initiative, police officials are holding on-the-spot classes right on the streets, engaging directly with auto drivers who navigate Mandya’s busy roads throughout the day. Instead of issuing fines or warnings, officers are focusing on explaining traffic rules, road discipline, and the importance of responsible driving in ensuring public safety. The programme aims to create awareness rather than fear, encouraging voluntary compliance with traffic regulations.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Mandya Police as part of their broader efforts to curb accidents, improve traffic management, and strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the public. During these roadside sessions, auto drivers are educated on key aspects such as lane discipline, adherence to speed limits, avoiding wrong-side driving, use of indicators, and respecting pedestrian crossings.

Police officials explained that auto drivers were chosen as a key focus group because they are among the most visible and frequent road users in the city. By sensitising them to traffic rules, the police hope to create a ripple effect that influences other motorists as well. The sessions also address common violations observed in the city and clarify doubts raised by drivers regarding traffic laws.

Auto drivers attending the classes were seen listening attentively as police personnel explained rules in a simple and practical manner. Many drivers welcomed the initiative, stating that such direct interaction helps them better understand regulations that are often ignored or misunderstood. Several participants said the friendly approach adopted by the police made them more receptive to learning and following the rules. Officials said the programme will continue throughout Crime Prevention Month, with similar awareness drives planned for other categories of road users in the coming days. The Mandya police believe that education and engagement are as important as enforcement in preventing crime and accidents.