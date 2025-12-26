Early-Morning Demolition Leaves Hundreds Homeless

Pre-dawn demolition drive in north Bengaluru displaced hundreds of families, triggering allegations of forced eviction without notice.

Yelahanka

An early-morning demolition drive carried out by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has left hundreds of residents homeless in Yelahanka, sparking widespread outrage and allegations of forcible eviction without prior notice. The operation, conducted around 4.15 am, targeted settlements in Waseem Layout and Fakeer Colony in north Bengaluru, displacing nearly 400 families during one of the coldest spells the city has experienced in recent years.

According to BSWML officials, the demolished houses were allegedly built on government land and were removed as part of an encroachment clearance drive. However, residents strongly dispute this claim, stating that they were neither served notices nor given sufficient time to vacate or retrieve essential belongings. Many allege that the demolition was carried out in the presence of police personnel, leaving families with no option but to watch their homes being razed.

The sudden eviction has forced families, including women, children and elderly residents, to spend nights on the streets under makeshift shelters made of tarpaulin and plastic sheets. Among those displaced is 24-year-old Sadiya, who is nine months pregnant. With her home demolished, she is now living on the roadside with her family. “It is time for my childbirth any day now. How will I take care of my newborn in these conditions?” she asked, expressing fear and distress over her uncertain future.

Residents said they were prevented from collecting personal belongings, including important documents, medical records and household essentials, when officials arrived in the early hours. Many families now face serious health risks as temperatures drop, with children and the elderly particularly vulnerable to the cold. Residents have also raised concerns about safety at night, citing the presence of snakes and other hazards in the open areas where they are forced to sleep.

Joseph, a painter from the locality, said nearly 1,000 people lived in around 200 houses in the area. “We are painters, brickworkers, mechanics. There are small children here. Now everything has been demolished. There is no food, no water. No MLA or councillor has come to speak to us,” he said, highlighting the lack of immediate assistance or political outreach.