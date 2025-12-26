Government Launches ‘Anna Suvidha’ Scheme to Deliver Free Ration

Doorstep Ration Delivery

Mandya

Long queues at ration shops have long been a source of hardship for elderly citizens, with senior citizens facing the greatest difficulty due to age-related health issues and lack of special facilities. Standing for hours in crowded lines often becomes physically exhausting, particularly for those who live alone and have no family support. Addressing this long-standing concern, the government has announced a major relief measure for elderly citizens through the implementation of the ‘Anna Suvidha’ scheme.

Under the Anna Suvidha Yojana, free ration food items will now be delivered directly to the homes of senior citizens aged above 75 years who are living alone. The initiative aims to ensure that elderly individuals are not forced to visit ration shops or stand in queues to access essential food supplies. Officials said the scheme has been designed with a clear focus on dignity, convenience, and food security for vulnerable seniors.

The decision comes after repeated concerns were raised about the difficulties faced by elderly people at ration outlets, where there are often no separate counters or priority arrangements for senior citizens. Many elderly beneficiaries, especially those with mobility issues or chronic illnesses, struggle to collect their ration every month. With this new scheme, the government hopes to eliminate these challenges and ensure uninterrupted access to food grains.

Under Anna Suvidha, eligible senior citizens will receive their allotted ration food items free of cost at their doorstep. Local authorities and fair price shop operators will be responsible for identifying eligible beneficiaries and coordinating last-mile delivery. The scheme specifically targets senior citizens who live alone, as they are considered the most vulnerable group.

Government officials said necessary preparations are underway to implement the scheme effectively, including beneficiary verification and delivery mechanisms. The initiative is also expected to reduce overcrowding at ration shops, benefiting other consumers as well.