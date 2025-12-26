Police Arrest One Accused, Recover Rs 55 Lakh in KSRTC Bus Theft Case

Hudibande

The Hudibande police have cracked a major theft case involving the loss of Rs 55 lakh from a Bengaluru–Hyderabad KSRTC AC sleeper bus, arresting one accused and recovering the entire stolen amount. However, three other accused involved in the crime remain absconding, police officials said.

According to the investigation, the arrested accused has been identified as Aslam Khan, a native of Madhya Pradesh. He was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh, and the stolen cash was recovered from his possession. Police revealed that all four accused involved in the theft belong to Madhya Pradesh and are part of a gang that targeted passengers travelling in long-distance luxury buses.

The remaining accused — Manir Khan, Abhya Khan and Sheru — are currently on the run. Police teams have been formed and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them. Investigators said the gang was involved in stealing valuables, jewellery and large sums of money from unsuspecting bus passengers.

To facilitate their criminal activities, the accused had rented a room near Beachaganahalli Cross in Chikkaballapur district. Police said the gang used the room as a temporary hideout and had stored the stolen cash there before fleeing back to Madhya Pradesh. The money was reportedly kept safely at the location until it was recovered during the course of the investigation.

The theft took place on the 8th of this month when Venkateshwar Rao was travelling in a KSRTC AC sleeper luxury bus from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. When the bus driver stopped at a hotel near Arur village in Chikkaballapur taluk to allow passengers to have lunch, Rao left his bag containing Rs 55 lakh on his seat and stepped out to eat.

Upon returning to the bus, Rao discovered that his bag was missing. Fellow passengers informed him that a person had arrived in a car, boarded the bus briefly, and taken the bag before leaving the spot. Rao immediately lodged a complaint with the police, prompting Hudibande police to launch a detailed investigation.