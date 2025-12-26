Tiger Trapped in Cage, Villagers Relieved After Months of Fear

Depapur

The growing tiger menace in the border regions of Chamarajanagar has once again come into sharp focus after another tiger was successfully trapped in a cage on the outskirts of Depapur village. The incident occurred early on Thursday, bringing relief to villagers who had been living in constant fear for the past two to three months due to frequent tiger sightings in and around the habitation.

According to local residents, the tiger had been regularly spotted near agricultural fields and village outskirts, creating panic among farmers, women, and elderly residents. Movement during early mornings and late evenings had become risky, with villagers avoiding venturing out alone. In response to repeated complaints and sightings, forest officials had placed a cage in the area as a precautionary measure.

Their efforts paid off when the tiger walked into the cage near Depapur village. As news of the capture spread, a large crowd of villagers gathered at the spot to catch a glimpse of the big cat. Witnesses said the tiger roared loudly upon seeing people, displaying aggression and restlessness inside the cage. The sight left many villagers both shocked and frightened, but also relieved that the animal was finally secured.

Forest department sources said the trapped tiger is the same one that had been seen frequently over the last few months, causing widespread anxiety among residents. The successful capture has eased tensions in the village, with many locals expressing relief that the immediate threat to human life has been reduced.

Soon after the tiger was trapped, staff from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve rushed to the location to assess the situation. Senior forest officials are supervising the operation and are expected to tranquilise the tiger before relocating it to a safer habitat, away from human settlements.

Officials said further monitoring will continue in the surrounding forest and village areas to ensure no other big cats are roaming close to habitations. They have also appealed to residents to avoid gathering near the cage and to cooperate with forest personnel during the operation.