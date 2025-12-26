CM Siddaramaiah to leave for Delhi today

BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will leave for Delhi on Friday to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

The CWC meeting has been scheduled for December 27 at Indira Bhavan in Delhi. The Chief Ministers of the three Congress-ruled states have been invited to attend the meeting.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be accompanied by Telangana’s Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. State CWC members B.K. Hariprasad, Nasir Hussain and Veerappa Moily will participate.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that he was not invited to the CWC meeting. Now it is official that the Chief Minister will go to Delhi on Friday.

There will be a discussion on the five state elections, Vote Chori, National Herald and the fight against the central government regarding the amendment of the MGNREGA Act.