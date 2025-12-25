Tornahalli Cattle Fair Date Announced

The iconic Tornahalli cattle fair in Kolar will commence from January 1 with grand preparations underway.

The dates for the famed Tornahalli cattle fair in Kolar district—one of the largest and most significant livestock fairs in Karnataka—have been officially finalised. The Saplamma Devi Jathra 2026 will be held over a span of ten days, beginning January 1, drawing farmers, traders, breeders, and visitors from across the state and neighbouring regions.

Known for its scale and tradition, the Tornahalli fair is a major hub for the buying and selling of high-value livestock, with cattle worth several lakhs of rupees changing hands during the event. This year, organisers are placing special emphasis on animal welfare and modern management practices, combining age-old traditions with advanced technology.

One of the major attractions of the fair will be the grand parade of cattle, where specially bred and meticulously maintained bulls are showcased. These are not animals prepared for sporting events like Jallikattu, but elite breeds brought exclusively for display and trade at the fair. Many of these bulls are valued at several lakhs of rupees, reflecting the growing investment in quality livestock.

To ensure comfort and care, the cattle sheds at Tornahalli have been equipped with modern facilities. Massive bullock carts line the cattle enclosures, while barns are fitted with fan systems to maintain proper ventilation. CCTV surveillance has been installed across the fairgrounds to enhance security and monitor the well-being of animals. In addition, focus light systems are being used to regulate temperature and prevent cattle from suffering due to cold conditions, especially during the night.

The adoption of such high-tech arrangements marks a significant evolution in the way traditional cattle fairs are organised in Karnataka. Officials and organisers say these measures not only improve animal health and safety but also increase buyer confidence, contributing to better trade outcomes for farmers and breeders.

Apart from livestock trading, the Saplamma Devi Jathra holds immense religious and cultural significance. Devotees are expected to gather in large numbers to offer prayers to Saplamma Devi, making the event a blend of commerce, culture, and faith.