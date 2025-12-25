Drug Racket Busted

Police Bust Inter-State Drug Supply Network, Four Arrested

Davanagere

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Davanagere police have dismantled a network allegedly supplying narcotics from Rajasthan to Davangere, arresting four people and seizing drugs worth ₹10 lakh along with ₹1 lakh in cash. Among those arrested is Congress leader Shamanur Vedamurthy, police sources confirmed.

The operation was carried out by the Vidyanagar Police Station team following a tip-off that drugs were being distributed at a public park in the city’s J.H. Patel area. Acting swiftly on the intelligence input, police conducted a raid, leading to the arrest of the accused at the spot.

The other arrested persons have been identified as Ram Swaroop (33), Dholaram (36), and Dev Kishan (35), all residents of Siddhaveerappa block in Jodhpur taluk. During the operation, police seized approximately 200 grams of opium (OPM) and 90 grams of MDMA (MDM), along with cash believed to be proceeds from the illegal trade. Officials stated that the total value of the seized drugs is estimated at around ₹10 lakh.

According to investigators, the accused were allegedly part of a larger inter-state network transporting narcotics from Rajasthan and distributing them in Davangere and surrounding areas. Police revealed that three more suspects connected to the racket are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to track them down.

Following their arrest, the accused were interrogated and later produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. During the course of the investigation, police also discovered that Ram Swaroop has multiple cases registered against him under the Narcotics and Arms Acts in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, indicating his alleged involvement in similar offences in the past.

Senior police officials stated that the bust marks an important step in curbing the flow of narcotics into central Karnataka and reiterated their commitment to intensifying surveillance and intelligence-based operations. We are closely examining the supply chain and financial links to identify all those involved in this racket, an officer said.