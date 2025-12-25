Police Crack Agricultural Equipment Theft Case, Three Arrested

Police in Bhalki taluk busted a major agricultural equipment theft case, arresting three accused and seizing valuables.

Bhalki

Police have successfully cracked a case involving the theft of trolleys and agricultural equipment reported from Hulasura, falling under the jurisdiction of Mehakar Police Station in Bhalki taluk. Acting swiftly on leads, the police arrested three accused and recovered stolen items worth ₹17.15 lakh, officials said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vishwanath Roopnar (28), Manoj Rajendra Gunage (38), and Panduranga Madhavarao Sanganale (20), all residents of Donagaon (M) village. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in multiple thefts of trolleys and farm equipment from different locations across Bidar district.

According to the police, the gang specifically targeted agricultural machinery left unattended in fields and farm premises, causing significant losses to farmers in the region. Based on the confessions and subsequent recovery operations, officers seized a blue trolley, green-yellow and purple-yellow trolleys, two tractor chassis, and two iron seed drills.

In addition, a John Deere tractor engine believed to have been used during the commission of the crime was recovered, along with a Pulsar motorcycle allegedly used by the accused for transportation and scouting. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹17.15 lakh, marking a major recovery in recent rural theft cases.

Police officials stated that the arrests have brought relief to farmers who had reported repeated incidents of agricultural equipment theft in and around Bhalki taluk. Investigators are also verifying whether the accused were involved in similar cases in neighbouring areas and are checking past records to ascertain if the gang operated beyond Bidar district.

The successful operation was carried out by PSI Sudarshan Reddy and the staff of Mehakar Police Station under the leadership of Bhalki Rural CPI Hanuma Reddy. Senior officers praised the team for their coordinated effort, timely action, and effective use of intelligence inputs to solve the case.