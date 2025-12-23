Drug inspector shortage hampers action against spurious and adulterated drugs

BENGALURU

The state drugs control department has filed less than 25 cases against those selling either spurious or adulterated drugs in the last three years.

Shortage of drug inspectors is the main reason for the lack of action against offenders. In 2023-24, 10 such cases were filed and that came down to mere seven in 2024-25; and in 2025-26, only seven cases have been filed. The data was revealed in a written response to a question raised in the just concluded Assembly session.

Of the sanctioned 112 posts of drug inspectors, a miniscule eight have been filled.

Senior officials said though the number of cases filed in the court were low, other actions had been initiated against offenders. But they did not deny that a lack of inspectors was hobbling enforcement.

The number of cases filed at the courts may be low but a large number of inspections have been conducted and action such as suspension of licenses has been taken. However, we cannot deny that absence of drug inspectors has affected enforcement, said Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary (Health).

In 2021, the Karnataka public services commission had published a list of selected candidates for the post. However, the selection was challenged; eventually, a special leave petition was filed in the Supreme Court. Owing to the legal battle, 104 posts of drug inspectors have remained vacant for nearly four years now.

We have handed over the responsibilities of conducting inspections and checking for spurious drugs to the assistant drug controllers. However, a lack of inspectors is a problem. The rules do not allow us to hire them on a contractual basis and hence we are awaiting the Supreme Court orders to proceed, a senior official said.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, while introducing the amendment, had said that the bill aimed to curb racketeering in poor and duplicate drugs.