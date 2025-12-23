175 km metro line to be operational by December 2027, DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU

Our government is taking steps to control traffic congestion by increasing the number of metro lines in Bengaluru. A 175 km long metro line will be operational in Bengaluru city by December 2027, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Urban Development Minister, addressed a media conference after holding a meeting with officials at the BMRCL office regarding the metro works.

Currently, a 96 km long metro line is operational. After our government came to power, the yellow line was launched and 24 km long metro traffic has started. 1 lakh people are travelling on this line and the traffic police have said that there has been a 30% reduction in traffic on this line, he said.

In 2026, a 41 km long line will be operational. By December 2027, a 38 km long line, including the airport line, will be operational. With this, a 175 km long line will be operational in Bengaluru. Apart from this, we have planned to extend Magadi Road up to Tavarakere, Hoskote, Bidadi, Nelamangala. The project has been taken up on one side, and DPR is being prepared for the rest, he said.

Next month, tenders will be called for the 100 km long metro work, including the elevated corridor, double decker, in the Metro Phase 3 project. The work is being carried out at a fast pace to control traffic congestion and facilitate people’s travel. It has been suggested that more land be acquired near the metro stations and make room for commercial activities. Parking facilities should also be provided, he said.

Tenders for the third phase project are being called. For this work, which costs Rs 25,311 thousand crores, a loan of Rs 15,600 crores is being provided by JICA. The remaining tender for the elevated corridor worth Rs 9,700 crores will be called in January, he informed.

When asked whether the entire route will be elevated corridor,double-decker in the third phase, he said, in the third phase of the project, an elevated corridor will be constructed on the entire route. We are trying to finalize the land for the metro station near Tavarekere. Since people coming from Hassan will come through this route, we have decided to make double-decker here too.