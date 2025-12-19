Pulse Polio program must be implemented effectively: Tahsildar

Chitradurga Tahsildar Govindaraj directed officials to ensure effective implementation of Pulse Polio vaccination programme across taluk

Chitradurga

Tahsildar Govindaraj has instructed officials to ensure the effective and comprehensive implementation of the Pulse Polio vaccination programme in both urban and rural areas of Chitradurga taluk. He was speaking while presiding over the Taluk Pulse Polio Task Force Committee meeting held at the Tahsildar’s office on Thursday.

The Tahsildar said the Pulse Polio immunisation drive will be conducted from December 21 to 24 and emphasised that no child below the age of five should be left unvaccinated. He directed officials to take all necessary steps to ensure complete coverage and to closely monitor the programme’s execution.

To strengthen public participation, Govindaraj instructed officials to organise awareness rallies at the school level and to use audio jingles through city municipal waste collection vehicles to spread awareness about the importance of the Pulse Polio programme. He stressed that awareness activities should reach every household to ensure maximum turnout at vaccination booths.

Addressing the meeting, Chitradurga Taluk Health Officer Dr. B.V. Girish said that under the National Pulse Polio Programme, all children below five years of age will be administered two drops of the polio vaccine. He clarified that even children who have received the vaccine earlier must be given two drops again during this round to ensure continued protection against polio. He called for collective cooperation from all departments and the public to maintain India’s polio-free status.

Dr. Girish informed the committee that Chitradurga taluk has an estimated population of 4,71,280, spread across 1,07,479 households. A total of 34,603 children under the age of five have been identified as the target group for vaccination. To achieve this, 277 vaccination booths will be set up, supported by 60 supervisors and 584 vaccination workers.