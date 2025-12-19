Skill Development Crucial

Skill devpt essential to succeed in world: Experts

Tumakuru

Emphasising the growing importance of skill development in today’s competitive world, experts said students must equip themselves with industry-relevant competencies to excel in the fields of electrical and electronics engineering. The views were expressed during the inauguration of the IEEE Power Electronics Society at Sri Siddhartha Institute of Technology (SSIT), Tumakuru.

Addressing students at the inaugural programme, Dr. Prema, Chair of the IEEE Electronics Society, Bengaluru Section, and Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, said the demand for electrical and electronic applications has increased significantly across the globe. Electricity has become an essential part of daily life. Continuous research and innovation in this field are leading to new technologies that are transforming the world, she said.

She pointed out that the electrical and electronics sector will generate numerous opportunities in the coming years. However, she cautioned that students can survive and succeed in the competitive environment only by acquiring the right professional skills. Dr. Prema added that IEEE has been actively working to support students through technical platforms, research exposure, and innovation-driven activities.

As part of the programme, the IEEE Power Electronics Society was formally inaugurated under the SSIT IEEE Student Branch. A Power Tech competition was also organised, drawing enthusiastic participation from engineering students across Karnataka.

A total of 42 teams took part in the competition, including 31 teams from 13 different engineering colleges. Participating institutions included SSIT Tumakuru, MIT, SIT, BNMIT, CIT, PES Mandya, SJSSST, Cambridge, BGS, Malnad College, Venkateshwara College, Nitte Meenakshi, and Don Bosco Institute. Each team presented an individual project as part of the competition, showcasing innovation and practical application of engineering concepts.

In the competition results, SSIT Tumakuru bagged the first prize, while the Royal Institute of Technology, Mysuru, secured the second prize. SSIT Tumakuru also won the third prize, underlining the institution’s strong technical foundation.