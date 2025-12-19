Friday, December 19, 2025
State

EduCare School’s ‘Young Mind Expo’ draws wide appreciation

Koppal

The Young Mind Expo organised by EduCare English Medium School at Channabasava Nagar in Koppal drew special attention for its focus on scientific thinking, creativity, and experiential learning among students. The exhibition was inaugurated by Deputy Director of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Somashekaragouda B., who underlined the importance of science exhibitions in enhancing children’s intellectual abilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Somashekaragouda said that science exhibitions contribute more to children’s overall development than routine annual day celebrations. He emphasised that such platforms encourage curiosity, innovation, and independent thinking, which are crucial for a child’s academic and personal growth. He added that children’s educational progress largely depends on their learning habits and self-motivation, and early exposure to science and technology is essential in today’s fast-evolving world.

He praised EduCare English Medium School for providing quality education supported by good infrastructure, including a spacious playground and well-designed buildings, creating a conducive learning environment. He also appreciated the school’s approach of not limiting students to textbook education alone but encouraging them to pursue extracurricular interests such as sports, music, karate, dance, and drawing in a structured manner, calling it a model for other institutions to follow.

The exhibition showcased a wide range of student-prepared models and presentations that reflected rural life and traditional practices. Displays included models depicting rural household setups, traditional ornaments, bullock carts, cattle and poultry farming, well-water extraction methods, grinding and pounding techniques, vegetable cultivation, food markets, and artistic presentations of Karnataka’s heritage. Special attention was drawn to pictorial explanations of state landmarks and tourist destinations from across the district.

