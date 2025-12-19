Swamiji demands Chief Minister post for G. Parameshwara

Tumakuru

Hanumanthanath Mahaswamiji has demanded that senior Congress leader and former Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara be given the post of Chief Minister, stating that his experience, administrative capability, and commitment to social justice make him a deserving leader for the position.

Addressing a gathering in Tumakuru, the seer said Dr. Parameshwara has served the state with dedication and has consistently worked for the welfare of marginalised communities. He pointed out that Dr. Parameshwara’s long political journey, coupled with his clean image and administrative acumen, qualifies him to lead Karnataka at a crucial time.

Hanumanthanath Mahaswamiji noted that Dr. Parameshwara has held several key positions, including Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, and has gained vast experience in governance. According to the seer, such experience should be recognised and utilised in the interest of the state’s development. He added that leadership should be entrusted to those who have proven their ability to handle responsibility and maintain stability.

The seer also emphasised that appointing Dr. Parameshwara as Chief Minister would send a strong message of inclusiveness and social harmony. He said that Dr. Parameshwara has always stood for constitutional values and democratic principles, earning respect across communities and political circles.

Supporters present at the event echoed the seer’s sentiments, stating that Dr. Parameshwara’s elevation would strengthen governance and help address pressing issues faced by the state. They highlighted his calm leadership style and consensus-building approach as key strengths.

The demand has added to ongoing political discussions within the state, with observers noting that such statements reflect internal expectations and aspirations within sections of society. However, no official response has yet been issued by the Congress leadership regarding the demand.