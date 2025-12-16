Lorry catches fire, 40 motorcycles worth ₹45 lakh destroyed

A lorry carrying Yamaha bikes caught fire in Ballari, destroying 40 motorcycles worth ₹45 lakh; the driver escaped safely without injuries

Ballari

A lorry transporting Yamaha motorcycles was gutted in a sudden fire incident at Autonagar on Anantapur Road in Ballari city on Monday, resulting in heavy financial losses. The blaze destroyed 40 brand-new motorcycles valued at around ₹45 lakh. Fortunately, the lorry driver escaped unharmed.

According to reports, the lorry had arrived in Ballari carrying motorcycles from Chennai and was parked on the roadside before proceeding to a showroom. Suddenly, flames broke out in the vehicle, followed by thick plumes of smoke. The driver, who was inside the lorry at the time, quickly sensed the danger and managed to get down in time, narrowly escaping a life-threatening situation.

Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly through the vehicle, engulfing the entire load of motorcycles. Local residents alerted the fire and emergency services, who rushed to the scene and began firefighting operations. However, by the time the flames were brought under control, all 40 motorcycles loaded in the lorry had been completely reduced to ashes.

The incident caused panic in the area for some time, with traffic movement affected along the busy Anantapur Road stretch. Fire officials said efforts were made to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby vehicles and establishments.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Preliminary suspicion points to a possible electrical short circuit, though officials said a detailed investigation is required to confirm the reason behind the accident.

A case has been registered at the Gandhinagar Police Station in Ballari, and further investigation is underway. Authorities are also assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the loss of property has been described as significant.