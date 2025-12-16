Suttur Math community promotes social welfare: MLA Narendra Swamy

Suttur Math’s 1066th birth anniversary celebrations promote social welfare, education, and community values, drawing widespread public participation

Mandya

Suttur Math, one of the oldest and most revered monasteries in Karnataka, has long been promoting social welfare, education, and community values, said M.L.A. and Malavalli constituency representative, Narendra Swamy. Speaking at a press conference held at Malavalli Shanti College, he highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Math in eradicating superstition and supporting the community. He expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Malavalli to Suttur Math for its enduring contributions.

The 1066th birth anniversary celebrations of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Shivyogigalu are currently underway in Malavalli. The festival procession, starting from Suttur, will pass through T. Narasipura and Belakavadi before reaching Malavalli. The inauguration of the grand event will be conducted by Hon’ble President Draupadi Murmu and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, with Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and State Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy attending.

The five-day festival will feature cultural programs, theatrical performances, and community feasts, ensuring proper arrangements for food and safety. On December 21, the concluding ceremony will be held in the presence of Suttur, Adichunchanagiri, and Valmiki Peetha leaders, with CM Siddaramaiah and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje attending.

Dr. Shri Channabasava Swamiji of Kanakapura Temple highlighted Suttur Math’s centuries-long role in driving social and educational reforms. The administration has coordinated meticulously, decorating villages along the procession route and ensuring facilities like shelters, sanitation, drinking water, and Dasoha (community meal) for attendees. Over 1,000 police personnel, including two ASPs, have been deployed for security. The event is being conducted in a non-political, inclusive manner, celebrating communal harmony and reverence for spiritual traditions.

District officials, police, and local representatives have been actively involved in organizing the festival to ensure a safe, orderly, and culturally enriching experience for all participants.