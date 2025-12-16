Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Private bus gutted in mid-road fire incident in Kodagu

Madikeri

A private bus was completely gutted after it caught fire in the middle of the road on Monday morning on the Makutta highway in southern Kodagu district. The bus, which belonged to a private operator from Kerala, reportedly caught fire suddenly near the Anjaneya temple in Makutta.

The driver and conductor, who were the only occupants at the time, managed to escape unharmed. On receiving information, personnel from the fire and emergency services and the police rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the flames. However, by the time the fire was brought under control, the bus had been entirely reduced to ashes.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and authorities have begun an investigation to determine what triggered the blaze.

