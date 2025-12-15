Monday, December 15, 2025
HomeIndiaCBI chargesheets 4 Chinese behind Rs 1,000-cr cyber crime racket
India

CBI chargesheets 4 Chinese behind Rs 1,000-cr cyber crime racket

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
139

New Delhi

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 17 individuals, including four Chinese nationals, and 58 companies for allegedly running a transnational cyber crime racket that siphoned off more than ₹1,000 crore through a complex network of shell firms and digital frauds, officials said on Sunday.

The racket was busted in October, after which investigators uncovered a single, well-coordinated syndicate supported by a sophisticated digital and financial infrastructure. The group is accused of operating multiple fraud schemes, including fake loan apps, bogus investment platforms, Ponzi and multi-level marketing models, fraudulent part-time job offers and online gaming scams.

According to the chargesheet, illicit funds were layered through 111 shell companies using mule bank accounts, with around ₹1,000 crore routed through these entities. One account alone reportedly received over ₹152 crore within a short period. The shell firms were created using dummy directors, forged documents, fake addresses and misleading business declarations.

The investigation traced the origins of the network to 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shell companies were allegedly set up under the direction of four Chinese handlers — Zou Yi, Huan Liu, Weijian Liu and Guanhua Wang — with Indian associates procuring identity documents from unsuspecting individuals.

Previous article
GOAT India Tour
Next article
AIIMS study rules out vaccine link to sudden deaths
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.