Messi, Sachin, and Chhetri unite for epic moments at Wankhede

Mumbai

Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sunil Chhetri came together for an unforgettable evening at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, December 14, creating magical moments fans will treasure. After chaos in Kolkata, the GOAT Tour regained momentum in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Crowds, present since afternoon, increased as the three legends shared the stage at various points during the event.

Messi received a roaring welcome, and the iconic Wankhede, famed for India’s Cricket World Cup triumphs, matched the footballing energy. Messi thrilled the audience by strolling across the field and sending footballs flying into the stands, making the night a memorable celebration of sporting legends.

Sachin hands Messi his World Cup 2011 jersey

Lionel Messi met Sachin Tendulkar toward the end of the event. Sachin gifted Messi his India jersey from the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Speaking to the crowd, Sachin reflected on his memories at the Wankhede Stadium and highlighted the impact Messi’s presence could have on young athletes.

Messi arrived in Mumbai on Sunday around noon under security measures, marking the second day of his four-city ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’.

He will wind up his visit on Monday in New Delhi where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sunil Chhetri plays exhibition match

At Wankhede Stadium, two 7v7 football matches saw Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC players face a celebrity team. Chhetri scored early but was sidelined by injury. Messi later entered, interacting with players, culminating in a heartfelt embrace with Chhetri, creating an unforgettable, emotional moment for Indian football fans. Messi later gifted his 2022 World Cup jersey to Chhetri