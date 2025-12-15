Monday, December 15, 2025
AIIMS study rules out vaccine link to sudden deaths

New Delhi

A year-long autopsy-based observational study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has found no scientific evidence connecting COVID-19 vaccination to sudden deaths among young adults, reinforcing vaccine safety. Published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, the study analysed cases involving people aged 18 to 45 between May 2023 and April 2024.

Researchers reviewed 180 sudden death cases using verbal autopsies, post-mortem imaging, conventional autopsies and histopathological examinations. The analysis revealed no statistically significant association between vaccination status and sudden deaths. Cardiovascular conditions, particularly undiagnosed coronary artery disease, were identified as the leading cause, followed by respiratory and other non-cardiac illnesses.

Of the 2,214 autopsies conducted during the period, sudden deaths among young adults accounted for 4.7 per cent. The findings highlight the need for early health screening, lifestyle interventions and focused public health measures. Experts cautioned against misinformation and urged reliance on evidence-based scientific research.

