B’desh summons Indian envoy over alleged anti-election activities

Dhaka

Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, raising concerns over alleged anti-election activities by fugitive political figures, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in India. Dhaka claimed that public statements by Hasina were encouraging her supporters to engage in violence aimed at disrupting Bangladesh’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2026.

During the meeting, Bangladesh urged India to halt such activities and extradite Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to face legal proceedings in Bangladesh. The interim government also alleged that other fugitive Awami League leaders residing in India were plotting violence to obstruct the electoral process. Concerns were also raised about suspects linked to the attempted assassination of Dhaka-8 independent candidate Sharif Osman Hadi potentially fleeing to India, requesting India’s cooperation in their apprehension and extradition.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that Indian territory has never been used for activities against Bangladesh’s interests. India emphasized its support for free, fair, and peaceful elections in Bangladesh while placing responsibility for internal law and order in Dhaka. High Commissioner Verma conveyed India’s expectation for peaceful elections and expressed willingness to cooperate, stressing the importance of maintaining friendly bilateral relations while upholding justice and democratic processes.