Upparahalli Hosts Grand Cattle Fair Dedicated to Goddess Madduramma Devi and Goddess Chowdeswaramma

Hoskote

A traditional cattle fair devoted to Goddess Madduramma Devi and Goddess Chowdeswaramma was held in Upparahalli village near Hoskote city, drawing enthusiastic participation from farmers, livestock owners, and local residents.

One of the main attractions of the fair was the horse show, where top performers were awarded for their excellence. M. Satyavara Muniraju’s horse secured the first prize, Kurubarapete Venkatesh’s horse won second place, and Mylapur Nagesh’s horse bagged the third position. Cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹7,500 and ₹5,000 respectively, along with certificates of appreciation, were presented to the winners, acknowledging their care, training, and commitment to livestock rearing.

The event also featured a series of exhibitions by various government departments, including Sericulture, Horticulture, Women and Child Welfare, APMC, Health, Veterinary Services and Agriculture. These stalls showcased schemes, best practices, modern tools and welfare programmes aimed at supporting farmers and livestock owners. Visitors had the opportunity to gather information on improved farming methods, animal healthcare, and income-generating agricultural activities.

Speaking at the event, Bamul Director B.V. Satish Gowda highlighted the growing importance of integrating innovation with traditional livelihoods. He noted that agriculture and animal husbandry, once seen merely as occupations have now evolved into structured industries thanks to technological advancements and improved practices. He urged poor and middle-class families to take greater interest in animal husbandry, emphasising that livestock rearing can significantly boost household income and contribute to economic stability in rural areas. The cattle fair, rich in cultural significance and community spirit, served as a platform to honour local traditions while promoting modern agricultural development.