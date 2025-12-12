Scrutiny Completed for Bashettihalli Town Panchayat and Doddaballapur Municipal Council Elections

Doddaballapura

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming elections to 19 wards of the Bashettihalli Town Panchayat, scheduled for December 21, was completed. Of the 82 nominations received, five were rejected during verification. A total of 77 valid nominations have been submitted by 74 candidates, with some candidates having filed multiple papers.

December 12 has been fixed as the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures. The final list of contesting candidates will be confirmed based on the number of individuals who decide to remain in the electoral race. With multiple wards witnessing competitive filings, officials expect a lively contest across the town panchayat.

Meanwhile, in the Doddaballapur Municipal Council by-election for Ward 21 (Hemavathipete), four candidates submitted a total of six nomination papers. After scrutiny, all six papers were declared valid, confirming the eligibility of all contestants for the upcoming poll.

Election authorities stated that preparations are underway to ensure smooth conduct of both elections. They added that necessary arrangements, including polling booths, voter lists and staff deployment, will be finalised in the coming days. The elections are expected to witness active participation from voters, with local issues and development priorities likely to shape the campaign narrative.