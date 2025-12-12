Friday, December 12, 2025
State

Power Supply to Chintamani and Surrounding Areas to Be Suspended on December 14

Chikkaballapur

The Chintamani 220/66 kV Power Receiving Station will undergo essential maintenance by KPTCL on December 14. As a result, electricity supply will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. across a wide range of areas dependent on this station. Chintamani BESCOM Executive Engineer K. Srinath issued an official press note informing residents and consumers about the planned outage and urged them to extend their cooperation.

The shutdown will directly affect supply to several 66/11 kV sub-stations, including Chintamani, Shettimadamangala, Mastenahalli Industrial Area, Thalagavara, Cheemangala, Y-Hunasenahalli, K. Raguttahalli, Bommepalli Cross, Enigadale, Shidlaghatta, Melur, Nandiganahalli, G. Kodihalli, Iragampalli, M. Gollahalli, Ganjigunte, Burudugunte, Pallirlu and Dibburahalli. All these stations depend on the Chintamani receiving centre for power distribution.

Due to this interruption, both Chintamani and Shidlaghatta towns, along with their surrounding villages and rural regions, will experience a complete electricity shutdown during the maintenance hours. The outage is expected to impact households, commercial establishments, small industries, agricultural pump sets and various public services that rely on uninterrupted power.

Officials clarified that the maintenance activity is crucial to ensure long-term electrical stability, prevent unexpected breakdowns and enhance the quality of power supplied to consumers. Such periodic shutdowns are part of scheduled technical upgrades aimed at strengthening the distribution network.

Executive Engineer Srinath appealed to the public to plan their day accordingly, especially those who depend heavily on electricity for business, medical equipment or essential services. He emphasised that cooperation from consumers will help the department carry out the maintenance work efficiently and restore supply promptly. BESCOM also assured that power will be restored immediately after the completion of the repair work and that efforts will be made to minimise inconvenience to the public.

