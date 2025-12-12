Friday, December 12, 2025
MSME Entrepreneurs Urged to Register on Digital TReDS Platform to Avoid Operational Disruptions

Bengaluru Rural

Delayed payments remain a major challenge for small and medium-scale industries, often affecting their day-to-day operations. To overcome this, MSME entrepreneurs should register on the TReDS (Trade Receivable Discounting System) digital platform, said H.R. Govindaraju, President of the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Industrial Association.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day awareness workshop on the TReDS scheme under the Government of India’s RAMP programme. The event was organised jointly by the Department of Industries and Commerce, KCTU Bengaluru, District Industries Centre (DIC) Chikkaballapur, and TECSOK Bengaluru at Chamavi Party Hall in the city.

Highlighting the importance of timely cash flow for MSMEs, Govindaraju noted that TReDS provides an efficient online mechanism for entrepreneurs to get their receivables discounted through banks and financial institutions. This enables industries to access immediate liquidity, preventing operational hurdles caused by delayed payments. He encouraged entrepreneurs across the district to make full use of such government-supported digital platforms.

Joint Director of the District Industries Centre, K. Shivalingiah, addressed the participants and explained various opportunities available under the Central Government’s RAMP initiative as well as state-level schemes aimed at supporting new and existing industries. He urged MSMEs to utilise programmes such as TReDS, incubation support, technology clinics, ESM, and ZED & LEAN certification to strengthen their enterprises.

Resource person Sharath Babu from TECSOK Bengaluru provided detailed guidance on how MSME units can register on the TReDS online platform. He also explained the procedure for obtaining discounted payments from financial institutions to ease working capital constraints.

The event saw participation from several officials and representatives, including M. Narasimha from the Chikkaballapur SC/ST Entrepreneurs’ Association, TECSOK CEO and Chief Advisor Siddaraju, Handloom & Textiles Department Deputy Director Virupaksha, KSFC Branch Manager Babasab, DIC Deputy Director B. Srinivas Reddy, Rural Industries Deputy Director T. Mukund, and DIC Assistant Director L. Manjunath, along with Shazia Khanam.

