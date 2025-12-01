Tiff not over? DKS hints at ‘Delhi temple’ visit

Bengaluru

A day after his breakfast meet at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence ‘Kaveri’ and a joint press meet thereafter to project unity, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday hinted at a visit to Delhi, another sign that indicate the tussle over the top post in the Karnataka Congress government may not be fully over.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, “Delhi is like going to a temple and state party leaders will go if needed.”

Suggesting unity within the Congress and the government amid speculated rift between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over the CM post, the Deputy CM said the weather in Bengaluru is “beautiful”, indicating no rift within the party.

“Because of the weather in Bengaluru, everyone would like to come to Bengaluru. It is just like Shimla. This city has beautiful weather and culture. That is why all of them are coming to Bengaluru. There is only one bus, and we are there. For Congressmen, going to Delhi is like going to a temple. It is quite natural. Whenever we need to, we go there,” he said.

Earlier today, he said all is well within the state Congress ranks and there is no difference of opinion between him and Siddaramaiah. “I am well aware of my limits as Karnataka Congress president and that my party’s sole focus is to prepare a strategy for the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections,” he said.

“There is no difference between me and the CM. Being the party president, I know my limits. Nowhere have I made any comments or expressed a difference of opinion with the CM. We are all working together. There are a lot of aspirations of the people of Karnataka, and we are committed to working for them. Our aim is 2028 and 2029, and we are working for it. The CM and I will work out a strategy. We want to call an all-party meeting on various issues,” Shivakumar added.