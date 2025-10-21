US exempts H-1B fees, easing burden on Indian professionals

H-1B Fee Relief

Washington

In a major relief for Indian professionals and students, the United States has clarified that the recently announced $100,000 H-1B visa fee will not apply to international graduates already in the country or to existing H-1B holders. The clarification, issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), comes after weeks of confusion following President Trump’s proclamation last month, which had triggered widespread concern among foreign workers, employers, and immigration attorneys.

The USCIS stated that the fee “does not apply to any previously issued and currently valid H-1B visas, or any petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. ET on September 21, 2025.” F-1 student visa holders, L-1 intra-company transferees, and current H-1B employees seeking renewals or extensions are all exempt. The agency also confirmed that H-1B holders can continue traveling freely in and out of the US without restrictions.

The exemptions are particularly significant for Indian tech professionals, who represent roughly 70% of all new H-1B visa allocations. Approximately 300,000 Indians currently work in the US under H-1B status, mostly in technology and services sectors.

The H-1B visa allows skilled workers to live and work in the US for up to three years, with extensions possible for another three years. Previously, application costs ranged from $215 to $5,000 depending on company size and visa category. The US government’s latest guidance provides reassurance to Indian professionals and international students transitioning to H-1B status, ensuring continuity without the burden of the newly proposed steep fees.