Andhra mountaineer conquers nine highest peaks

Kurnool

Bharath Thammineni, a 36-year-old mountaineer from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday became the first Indian to summit nine of the world’s 14 highest peaks. He successfully climbed Mt Cho Oyu (8,188m), the sixth-highest mountain, completing this landmark achievement without Sherpa support.

Thammineni had earlier scaled Mt Everest in May 2017, Mt Manaslu in September 2018, Mt Lhotse in May 2019, Mt Annapurna in March 2022, Mt Kanchenjunga in April 2022, Mt Makalu in May 2023, Mt Shishapangma in October 2024, and Mt Dhaulagiri in April 2025. The remaining five top peaks—Mt K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I and II, and Broad Peak—are in Pakistan and currently off-limits for Indian climbers.

Reaching Cho Oyu base camp in China on September 30, Thammineni had to pause his climb due to severe weather and heavy snowfall. He made a final summit push on October 12, reaching the top at 6.55 am China time (8.55 am IST) the following morning.

Founder of the mountaineering company Boots & Crampons, Thammineni is recognized as one of India’s most accomplished high-altitude climbers. Over the past decade, he has guided expeditions across six continents and inspired a new generation of Indian mountaineers. Notable achievements under his leadership include the Everest 2025 expedition, where Chhonzin Angmo became the first blind woman to summit Everest, and Vishwanath Karthikey, then 16, completed the Seven Summits challenge.

In a message from the summit camp, Thammineni dedicated his feat to aspiring Indian adventure enthusiasts. “This is not just personal success but a testament to India’s potential in adventure sports,” he said. “The mountains demand respect, perseverance, and patience. I hope this inspires young climbers to aim for the highest peaks.”