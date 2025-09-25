Support Price Fixed for Purchase of FAQ Quality Paddy Crop

Encouraging Farmers

Gadag

A support price has been fixed for the purchase of FAQ quality paddy under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) Scheme for the year 2025-26, aiming to benefit farmers and encourage greater participation. Deputy Commissioner CN Sridhar emphasized that farmers should be encouraged to register in large numbers and assured that necessary arrangements will be made to streamline the process.

Addressing a meeting on paddy procurement for the monsoon season, Sridhar said steps must be taken to confirm FAQ quality according to government norms. Supervisory inspections by senior officials and the appointment of graders at each purchasing center were recommended to ensure quality control. He urged farmers to take full advantage of the scheme.

Deputy Director of the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Ramesh, informed that the price of FAQ quality paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,369 per quintal for normal paddy and Rs 2,389 for Grade A paddy. As per the Central Government’s order, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation and its sub-agencies—including TAPCMS, PACS, PFOs, and SHGs—have been authorized to carry out procurement.

The registration period for farmers has been fixed until October 31, 2025, while procurement will commence on November 1 and continue until February 28, 2026. Procurement agencies have been instructed to open registration centers and ensure smooth registration and collection of paddy.

Officials from the Agriculture Department, Food and Civil Supplies, and Legal Measurement Department were present at the meeting, reviewing the preparation and ensuring all mechanisms are in place to facilitate farmers and maintain transparency in the MSP procurement process.