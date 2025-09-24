Renowned Kannada Novelist S L Bhyrappa Passes Away at 94

S L Bhyrappa, one of Karnataka’s most celebrated literary figures and a recipient of the Saraswati Samman and Padma Bhushan, died of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 94.

Bengaluru

Renowned Kannada novelist and thinker Dr. S. L. Bhyrappa passed away following a cardiac arrest at 2.38 p.m., according to Rashtrotthana Hospital in Bengaluru. He had been receiving ongoing treatment for heart-related ailments. Six months ago, Bhyrappa had collapsed during a morning walk in Mysuru and was shifted to Bengaluru for advanced care.

Born in Santheshivara village in Hassan district, Bhyrappa pursued his education in Hassan and Mysuru before beginning a distinguished academic career as a professor of philosophy. He taught at institutions across India, including in Gujarat and New Delhi, and retired from the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru. He also served on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), contributing significantly to education and philosophy in India.

Bhyrappa authored 26 Kannada novels, many translated into several Indian and foreign languages. His celebrated works include Parva, Vamshavriksha, Gruhabhanga, Tantu, Mandra, and Avarana. Known for blending history and philosophy in his narratives, he often courted debate for themes considered right-leaning, especially in Avarana, which explored the Islamic invasions of India.

Over his illustrious career, Bhyrappa received numerous honors, including the Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Award, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. He also inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara celebrations in 2019.

Bhyrappa is survived by his wife Saraswathi and sons S. B. Udayashankar and S. B. Ravishankar. His demise marks the end of a towering era in Kannada literature.

Leaders Condole Bhyrappa’s Demise

Condolences poured in from across the political and cultural spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a “towering stalwart who enriched Kannada literature and inspired generations.” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah noted that his passing has “impoverished the literary world.” BJP State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa highlighted Bhyrappa’s many awards, while former CM H. D. Kumaraswamy praised his transformative works on the Mahabharata and Ramayana. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot expressed his heartfelt grief, saying, “His works inspired generations. Om Shanti.”