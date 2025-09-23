Wednesday, September 24, 2025
PM Modi to Release ₹7,500 Cr for 75 L Women Under Rozgar Yojana

Aid to 75 Lakh Bihar Women Under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana on September 26.

Patna 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 26 will release the first instalment of ₹7,500 crore to 75 lakh women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, aimed at promoting women’s self-employment in Bihar. Each beneficiary will receive ₹10,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer to start a small business of her choice. Modi will address the state-wide event virtually from Patna.

The Bihar Rural Development Department, the nodal agency for the scheme, has already received over 1.11 crore applications, while the Urban Development Department will oversee implementation in cities. Eligible women must be aged 18–60, from nuclear families, and not income tax payees. Priority will go to economically weaker sections, members of Jeevika Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and unmarried women without parents.

After a six-month performance review, successful entrepreneurs will receive an additional ₹2 lakh grant, which will not require repayment. District and block-level programmes will run simultaneously across Bihar to ensure broad participation.

The scheme, approved by the Nitish Kumar cabinet on August 29, was initially scheduled for September 22 with only the Chief Minister releasing funds. However, BJP leaders sought the Prime Minister’s presence, considering the upcoming election year, prompting the rescheduling.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated 311 development projects worth ₹627.79 crore in East Champaran district, underscoring the government’s broader push for rural empowerment alongside the women-focused employment initiative.

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

