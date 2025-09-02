Bail Rejected

2020 Riots Case: Delhi HC Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of former JNU student leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, along with seven others, in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case linked to the alleged “larger conspiracy” behind the February 2020 riots.

A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur pronounced the order, stating that “all appeals are dismissed,” while reserving a detailed judgment. The accused—also including Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed—have been in custody since 2020 after a trial court rejected their bail applications.

The prosecution, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argued that the riots were not spontaneous but “planned well in advance with a sinister motive,” aimed at defaming India internationally. “If you do anything against your nation, you better be in jail till acquitted,” Mehta told the court, opposing bail on grounds of long incarceration.

The defence, however, maintained that Imam and others were not connected with the alleged conspiracy and their speeches or communications never incited violence. They sought parity with other co-accused who had earlier secured bail.

Delhi Police described the riots as a case of “clinical and pathological conspiracy,” alleging that speeches by Khalid, Imam and others invoked CAA-NRC, Babri Masjid, triple talaq and Kashmir to stoke unrest.

The February 2020 violence claimed 53 lives and injured more than 700. A detailed court order is awaited.