Traders protest tobacco crackdown, seek action against manufacturers

Intro: Hundreds of tea stalls and pan shops shut, disrupting morning routines.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Many Bengaluru residents were left without their morning cup of tea and cigarette on Friday as hundreds of tea stalls, pan shops and cigarette vendors across the city downed shutters to participate in a protest against what they described as harassment by police and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) marshals.

Thousands of traders gathered at Freedom Park under the banner of the Karnataka State Labour Council, demanding that the state government focus enforcement efforts on tobacco manufacturers and suppliers rather than small retailers. Participants included owners of pan shops, bakeries, petty shops and condiment stores from various parts of the city.

The traders alleged that enforcement agencies routinely seize tobacco products from retail outlets, imposing heavy losses on small business owners. They also demanded amendments to existing regulations that prohibit the sale of loose cigarettes, arguing that the rule has adversely affected their livelihoods.

Karnataka State Labour Council activist Ravi Shetty (Byndoor) accused authorities of selectively targeting small traders while ignoring larger companies involved in the production and distribution of tobacco products.

“Police and marshals target small traders instead of acting against large companies that manufacture and supply tobacco products,” he said.

Several traders claimed that seized tobacco products are often not returned even after fines are paid. According to them, this has resulted in significant financial losses, particularly for small establishments operating on thin margins.

T. Jithin, a trader from Horamavu, said enforcement activities intensify around World No Tobacco Day on May 31 every year. “We have no option but to close our shops so that our stock is not seized,” he said, adding that many traders temporarily return to their hometowns during the period to avoid losses.

M.S. Bhojaraj, a trader from Vijayanagar, alleged that authorities were sending mixed signals. “They want supply to continue so that tax revenues are not affected. At the same time, they harass us, sometimes using foul language,” he claimed.

Another trader, N. Sudhakar from Vidyaranyapura, said fines often amount to several thousand rupees. He further alleged that in some instances, officials accepted smaller amounts and returned only part of the seized stock.

The protesters urged the government to ensure transparent enforcement of tobacco regulations, end alleged harassment of retailers and review rules governing cigarette sales. They maintained that action should primarily be directed at manufacturers and suppliers rather than small vendors struggling to sustain their businesses.