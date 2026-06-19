Bengaluru motorists get 50% traffic fine waiver for 20 days

Intro: Pending traffic challans can be settled at half the prescribed penalty.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Karnataka government has revived its popular traffic fine rebate scheme, allowing motorists in Bengaluru to clear pending traffic violation cases by paying only 50 per cent of the prescribed penalty amount for a limited period of 20 days.

According to a statement issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, the concession will be available from June 21 to July 10 under a government order issued earlier this month. The scheme applies to unpaid traffic e-challans registered by the police department and is aimed at encouraging violators to settle long-pending dues.

“Individuals with outstanding traffic violation cases may settle their pending cases by paying 50 per cent of the prescribed fine amount during the concession period,” the police said.

To facilitate payments, the traffic police have established special counters at 12 locations across the city. Motorists can also pay their fines through the Traffic Management Centre and the Karnataka One online portal.

The designated counters will function at major junctions including Hennur, Devasandra, Kundalahalli, Mysuru Bank, Sumanahalli, BHEL Metro, Jalahalli Cross, Hebbal, Hosur Road and Gottigere, among others.

The move comes after similar schemes witnessed a strong public response in the past. When the government first introduced a 50 per cent fine concession in February 2023, the Bengaluru Traffic Police collected more than Rs 120 crore in penalties. The initiative also helped clear over 41 lakh pending traffic violation cases.

A similar rebate programme was offered again in 2025, enabling thousands of motorists to settle outstanding challans at reduced rates.

Officials believe the latest concession will not only improve compliance but also reduce the backlog of unresolved traffic cases. The scheme is expected to benefit lakhs of vehicle owners who have accumulated unpaid fines over the years.

Traffic police have urged motorists to utilise the opportunity and clear pending violations before the concession period ends on July 10. Authorities said enforcement of traffic rules will continue, and the rebate should not be seen as an encouragement to disregard road safety regulations.

The initiative is part of broader efforts by the government and police to improve compliance, streamline collections and promote responsible road behaviour among Bengaluru’s growing number of motorists.