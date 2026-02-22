Strict steps planned for smooth PU exams

Intro

The officer emphasized following Pre-University exam guidelines, ensuring invigilators, police, health staff, discipline, and student convenience at examination centres

Authorities in Raichur have begun preparations to conduct the second PUC annual examinations in an organized and transparent manner. Additional Deputy Commissioner Sivananda instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements so that the examinations are held without confusion or problems.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting held at the new Deputy Commissioner’s office hall in the city on Saturday. The second PUC annual examinations will take place from February 28 to March 17. Officials from various departments attended the meeting to discuss arrangements and responsibilities.

The officer stressed that strict guidelines issued by the Pre-University Examination Authority must be followed. Proper appointment of invigilators, deployment of police personnel and availability of health staff at examination centres were discussed. Authorities were also asked to maintain discipline and ensure students face no inconvenience during the exams.

To maintain the sanctity of the examinations, CCTV cameras will be installed in examination rooms and webcasting will be arranged to monitor activities at different centres. Students will be guided clearly at the centres to help them find their registration numbers and allotted rooms easily.

District Additional Superintendent of Police Kumaraswamy said strict security arrangements will be made. Barricades will be placed within 200 metres of examination centres and nearby xerox shops will remain closed during exam hours.

According to Pre-University Education Department Deputy Director Somusekharappa Hokrani, a total of 22,442 students will appear for the examinations this year. The exams will be conducted at 43 centres across the district, including centres in Raichur, Lingasugur, Devadurga, Sindhanur, Manvi, Maski and Sirawar taluks. Officials assured full coordination to conduct the examinations smoothly.