‘Spiritual festival inspires devotion, meditation, happiness’

Shivakumar Sharan urged reducing mobile dependence, practicing Shiva meditation, prayer, and devotion, using phones mindfully, chanting Panchakshari, and fostering strong family bonds with respect for parents

A serene atmosphere prevailed at Veereshwar Sharan Mutt in Nalathwada, Narasapur village, as devotees gathered for the Jayantyutsava and Maharathotsava, also marking the 12th commemoration of Chandrashekhar Sharan. The spiritual event highlighted devotion, meditation, and mindful living in modern times dominated by technology.

Shivakumar Sharan addressed the gathering, urging people to reduce mobile phone dependence and follow the path of Shiva meditation, prayer, and devotion. “Using mobiles wisely while cooking, eating, or working gives purpose to daily actions. Chanting the Panchakshari mantra transforms ordinary meals into sacred Prasad,” he said. He also emphasized the importance of strong family bonds, advising children to respect and care for their parents.

The history of the Mutt was remembered, tracing its roots to Veereshwar Sharan, who inspired Chandrashekhar Sharan to establish the Math in 1974. Devotional rituals like Maharudrabhishek and six-post flag hoisting were held in the morning, followed by the Maharathotsava procession. Hundreds of devotees participated in a free health check-up camp, reflecting the event’s community focus.

Shivakumar Sharan concluded, “Satisfaction with what we have, devotion to God, and acts of charity and philanthropy are keys to a happy life.” The event reinforced spiritual values while blending tradition with mindful living, attracting devotees and visitors from across the region.

The celebrations were attended by Abhinava Panchakshara Shivacharya Swamiji, Kalaka Mallaiah Hiremath, K.S. Hiremath, and other devotees, creating a day of prayer, joy, and reflection.