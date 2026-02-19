₹1.80 crore road works launched Kamalnagar

Intro

Chavan emphasized Kamalnagar’s development, including new Praja Soudha, schools, fire station, and promised phased road, water, and education improvements

BIDAR

MLA Prabhu Chavan inaugurated CC road and drainage works worth ₹1.80 crore in multiple wards of Kamalnagar town on Thursday by performing the groundbreaking ceremony. The works aim to improve the daily commute and provide better infrastructure to the public, following complaints received during his recent village visits.

Speaking on the occasion, Chavan said he had promised development projects to the residents and has now launched these works across several wards. He warned officials and contractors that strict attention must be paid to curing, quality, and timely completion. “Any delay or negligence will not be tolerated, and bills will be withheld if deficiencies are found,” he said. He also urged residents to monitor ongoing works and immediately report lapses or quality issues for public cooperation in ensuring durable development.

Chavan highlighted his efforts for the overall development of Kamalnagar, which has recently been upgraded from a Gram Panchayat to a Town Panchayat. Key projects include a new Praja Soudha building, KPS school, Fire Station, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Residential School. He assured that pending demands for better roads, drinking water, and educational infrastructure will be addressed in phases.

Later, he performed the groundbreaking ceremony for CC road and drainage works worth ₹70 lakhs in Holasamudra village. He also listened to local grievances and assured necessary action.

Local leaders including Ramashetty Pannale, Shivanand Wadde, Dhondiba Narote, Mallappa Dana, Arahant Sawale, Kiran Patil, Nagesh Patre, Bunty Rampure, Mallu Nawade, Rangarao Jadhav, Mahadev Malakari, Mahadev Changune, Ravi Karbari, and Baburao Shetteppa, along with officials and residents, were present during the event.