Vijayapura Launches First Mother’s Milk Bank

Vijayapura

Vijayapura district has taken a major step to improve newborn healthcare with the launch of its first Mother’s Milk Bank under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, said District Surgeon Dr. Shivanand Mastiholi.

Describing it as a “life-saving intervention,” Dr. Mastiholi explained that breast milk provides essential nutrients, strengthens immunity, and lowers the risk of infections. Many mothers of premature or critically ill babies cannot produce enough milk due to medical issues or stress. The milk bank will bridge this crucial gap and ensure babies get the nutrition they need.

The facility, set up by Hussena Health Foundation Hyderabad with support from Ashrya Foundation, is located within the district hospital. It has modern pasteurization and storage systems. Healthy, lactating mothers who voluntarily donate milk will be medically screened for safety. The donated milk will be pasteurised, microbiologically tested, and stored under strict hygiene before being given to babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Dr. Mastiholi highlighted the importance of CSR support, saying private company funding made this project possible. Government resources alone are often insufficient for advanced healthcare facilities at the district level, and CSR partnerships strengthen public health infrastructure.

The milk bank is expected to reduce infant mortality and improve survival among low birth weight babies. Exclusive breast milk feeding lowers the risk of life-threatening infections like sepsis and necrotizing enterocolitis. Awareness is key to success, Dr. Mastiholi said, urging mothers with surplus milk to donate. “A small contribution can save a child’s life. The process is safe, dignified, and medically supervised,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the Mother’s Milk Bank will become a model for other districts. “This is not just a facility; it is a humanitarian effort to give every newborn a healthy start,” Dr. Mastiholi concluded.