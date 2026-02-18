Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Celebration Scheduled February 19

Intro: Vijayapura gears up to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj this week

Vijayapura

The birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be celebrated on February 19 in Vijayapura. The event is organized jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Department of Kannada and Culture.

Festivities will begin with a grand procession starting at 9.30 am from Shivaji Circle. The procession will move towards Kandagal Shri Hanumantharaya Rangamandir, where the main programme will be held at 10.30 am. The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of history and culture.

District in-charge Minister and Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M. B. Patil, will inaugurate the function. The event will be presided over by MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal. Several other ministers and dignitaries will attend as chief guests, including Textile, Sugarcane Development and Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil, MLC and Opposition Chief Whip Ravikumar N, and Karnataka Government Special Representative-2 in New Delhi MLA Prakash B. Hukkeri.

The programme will also see the presence of Chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited and MLA Appaji C. S. Nadagouda, along with Members of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi and Sudha Murty. Many public representatives and government officials will join the celebrations.

The cultural segment will feature a special lecture by Kashinath Konenavar, who will share insights about the life and achievements of Shivaji Maharaj. In addition, a dance drama will be performed by Ranganath Battase and his team, bringing history to life through music and performance.

The Department of Kannada and Culture has released details of the programme, encouraging citizens to participate and honor the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The celebration aims to inspire people with his leadership, bravery, and vision for a united society.