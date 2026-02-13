Telehealth Expands Access to Sexual Care for Women, Queer Community

Blurb

BENGALURU

The growing adoption of telehealth services in the city’s hospitals is transforming access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, offering women and queer individuals a more private and judgement-free platform to seek medical advice. Widely introduced after the pandemic, teleconsultations have since seen a steady rise, with doctors reporting an increase in pregnancy-related queries and requests for contraceptive guidance.

“Most online consultations are audio calls and relate to pregnancy concerns, gynaecological issues, or symptoms such as genital rashes. However, advice regarding emergency contraception is predominant,” said Dr Meghana Reddy Jetty, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Laparoscopy and Aesthetic Gynaecology at Aster Whitefield Hospital. She added that she receives at least two to three such calls daily. Increasingly, male partners are also reaching out for guidance on emergency contraception. “We do not prescribe medication without the patient being present. We only offer guidance during such calls,” she clarified.

With Bengaluru’s traffic making hospital visits time-consuming, many patients prefer an initial teleconsultation to understand their condition and treatment options before travelling. Doctors say sexual and reproductive health concerns are deeply personal, and telemedicine reduces hesitation among first-time patients.

“Some women worry that doctors may be judgemental. Teleconsultations allow them to speak from the comfort of their homes, especially when it is the first time they are opening up,” said Dr Manisha Singh, Additional Director, Gynaecologist and Sub-specialist in Reproductive Medicine and Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

Telemedicine has also widened access beyond city limits. Specialists in Bengaluru are now consulting patients from districts across Karnataka, other states, and even abroad. Dr Manisha recalled a couple from a remote part of Andhra Pradesh who underwent a completely remote fertility consultation. “With support from a local clinic that followed my treatment plan, the woman conceived and delivered a healthy baby boy. I met them only 1.5 years later when they visited with the child,” she said.

Doctors note that teleconsultations are particularly beneficial for queer individuals who may fear discrimination in conventional healthcare settings. “They commonly seek advice on hormonal therapy, sexual health screening, mental health support, gender-affirming care and relationship counselling,” said Dr Nivedita Jha, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Sparsh Hospital, Infantry Road.

BOX: Doctors caution that teleconsultation cannot replace in-person medical care, especially for sexually transmitted infections, pregnancy complications, or genital infections that require physical examination and direct clinical management.