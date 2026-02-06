U.S. Calls for New Nuclear Arms Control Treaty After Expiry of New START Pact

Intro:

The United States urged negotiations on a new nuclear arms treaty after the expiry of limits on U.S.-Russian arsenals.

The United States on Friday called for the negotiation of a new nuclear arms control agreement following the expiration of the landmark New START treaty, which had capped strategic nuclear weapons deployments by Washington and Moscow. The treaty formally expired, ending the last remaining bilateral framework governing the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals.

Russia had earlier proposed that both sides voluntarily extend the terms of the agreement for another year to allow time for discussions on a successor treaty. However, U.S. President Donald Trump rejected that approach, saying in a social media post that a completely new agreement was needed rather than a temporary extension of what Washington views as an outdated framework.

Speaking at a Disarmament Conference in Geneva, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that extending New START would not serve the interests of the United States or global security. He argued that the treaty was flawed and failed to reflect the current strategic environment, particularly because it excluded China, whose nuclear capabilities are expanding.

“Today, the United States faces threats from multiple nuclear powers,” DiNanno told delegates. “In short, a bilateral treaty with only one nuclear power is simply inappropriate in 2026 and going forward.” His remarks underscored Washington’s position that future arms control efforts must be broader in scope and address the realities of a multipolar nuclear world.

New START, which entered into force in 2011, placed limits on deployed strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems held by the United States and Russia. Its expiration marks a significant moment in global arms control, raising concerns among analysts about the potential for an unconstrained nuclear arms race if no successor agreement is reached.

Earlier, DiNanno told reporters that Trump had been unequivocal in his desire for a new nuclear arms treaty, one that would go beyond the bilateral U.S.-Russia framework. Trump has repeatedly argued that China should be included in any future deal, reflecting Washington’s growing concern over Beijing’s military modernization.