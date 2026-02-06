Storm Leonardo Triggers Evacuations in Southern Spain as Flood and Landslide Risks Grow

Grazalema

Authorities in southern Spain evacuated residential areas on Friday amid fears that a major river could overflow following days of relentless rain brought by Storm Leonardo. Emergency officials also warned of landslides caused by bursting underground aquifers, as saturated ground struggled to absorb further rainfall.

More than 7,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in the Andalusia region so far, according to regional authorities. The evacuations come as part of a broader emergency response to what meteorologists have described as a “storm train,” a sequence of consecutive weather systems that have battered the Iberian Peninsula with torrential rain, strong winds, and widespread disruption over the past several weeks.

Local officials said rivers across southern Spain were approaching critical levels, raising fears of sudden flooding in low-lying towns and rural communities. Civil protection teams moved residents from vulnerable neighborhoods as a precaution, while emergency services monitored dams, reservoirs, and riverbanks around the clock. In some areas, roads were cut off by floodwaters and mudslides, complicating rescue and evacuation efforts.

The prolonged rainfall has also increased the risk of landslides, particularly in hilly and mountainous zones. Authorities warned that underground aquifers, swollen beyond capacity, could suddenly burst to the surface, destabilizing soil and triggering collapses. Residents were urged to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay away from riverbanks and steep slopes.

The storm system has not been limited to Spain. Neighboring Portugal has also been hit by heavy rain and strong winds, with emergency services there responding to flooding, fallen trees, and power disruptions. Meteorologists say the repeated storms have dropped rainfall levels far above seasonal averages, increasing cumulative damage with each new weather front.

Regional leaders in Andalusia said shelters had been opened for displaced residents and that additional resources were being mobilized to support affected communities. While the rain is expected to ease in some areas, forecasts suggest unstable weather could persist, keeping flood risks high in the coming days.