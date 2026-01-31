Exclusive Job Fair for Persons with Disabilities Planned in Karnataka: Dr Sharanaprakash Patil

Blurb

‘State should host similar district-level job fairs to ensure wider participation’

BENGALURU

In a major step towards empowering persons with disabilities and integrating them into the social and economic mainstream, Karnataka will organise its first-ever exclusive job fair for persons with disabilities, Minister for Skill Development, Livelihood, Medical Education and Raichur District In-charge Dr Sharanaprakash R. Patil announced in the Legislative Assembly.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Gururaj Shetty Gantihole during Question Hour, Dr Patil said the mega job fair would be organised by the Department of Skill Development and Livelihood at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru within the next three months. Describing it as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, he said the programme aims to provide inclusive employment opportunities and promote economic independence among persons with disabilities.

“It will be appropriate to organise such job fairs in every district so that persons with disabilities can participate more easily and benefit from employment opportunities closer to home,” the Minister said, underlining the need for decentralised efforts.

Dr Patil explained that the primary objective of the initiative is to make persons with disabilities economically self-reliant. During the current financial year, the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) is implementing market-oriented vocational training programmes across the State specifically tailored for persons with disabilities. Under this initiative, 1,000 candidates will be provided skill training, tool kits and employment opportunities at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore.

In addition to job-oriented training, entrepreneurship development programmes are also being conducted for persons with disabilities through the Entrepreneurship Development Department. As part of policy reforms, the reservation for persons with disabilities in skill training programmes has been enhanced from 3 per cent to 5 per cent, he added.

Highlighting recent outcomes, Dr Patil informed the House that a job fair organised at BMS Women’s College recently saw participation from 1,200 candidates, out of whom 75 secured employment, as per official data. This, he said, demonstrated the potential of focused employment drives.

From 2017–18 to 2024–25, a total of 540 registered candidates with disabilities have undergone training under various job roles through different training institutions across Karnataka. Of these, 83 candidates have secured employment. Additionally, under the Chief Minister’s Skill Karnataka scheme, 10 persons with disabilities have been provided specialised training, the Minister informed. Dr Patil reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and said such initiatives would be expanded further to ensure equal opportunities for all sections of society.