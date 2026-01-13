Kalena Agrahara lake rejuvenation revives ecology

Protecting lakes

BENGALURU

Once choked by sewage and garbage, the Kalena Agrahara Lake off Bannerghatta Road has been restored into a thriving urban water body, following a revival project funded through Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s MPLADS support.

The Kalena Agrahara Lake, located off Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru, has undergone a remarkable transformation after years of neglect, pollution and misuse. Once used as an illegal dumping ground and flooded with untreated sewage, the lake is now full of life following a sustained rejuvenation effort that began in 2017.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Karnataka, played a key role in the lake’s revival by releasing Rs 75 lakh from her MPLADS funds. The minister shared an update on social media, highlighting the lake’s restoration as part of several development works supported through MPLADS in the state.

Spread across 7.3 acres, the lake has a main bund length of 278 metres. The funds were used for extensive physical restoration work, including the removal of accumulated sludge from the lake bed to increase water-holding capacity. The project also involved strengthening the main bund and creating a ring bund using desilted earth, along with revetment and turfing to stabilise the structure.

Officials said sewage inflow into the lake was diverted, allowing natural filtration processes to improve water quality. This intervention has helped revive native aquatic species and bird life, while also supporting groundwater recharge in nearby residential areas.

From an urban planning perspective, the rejuvenated lake now functions as a flood buffer during heavy monsoon rains, easing pressure on stormwater drains and reducing surface runoff in surrounding localities.

The lake has also emerged as a public green space, offering residents a place for walking, recreation and environmental awareness activities. In addition, the restored water body contributes to microclimate regulation and improved local air quality, adding to the overall liveability of the area.