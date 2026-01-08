Lionel Messi reveals his private, off-pitch personality; says he enjoys being alone

Football icon opens up about solitude, structure, and life away from spotlight

Miami

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has revealed a candid and lesser-known side of his personality, admitting that away from the pitch he prefers solitude and values time alone to unwind.

Known for letting his football do the talking, the Argentina captain has long avoided the limelight off the field, choosing a quiet personal life over public theatrics. Unlike many modern superstars, Messi has rarely sought attention through controversy or bold statements, instead focusing on performances that have defined an era and earned him admiration across generations.

In a recent interview, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner spoke openly about how he disconnects from the constant demands of football and family life. I really like being alone, I enjoy being alone,” Messi said, offering an unusually frank glimpse into his private world.

With three young children at home, Messi admitted the energy and chaos can sometimes be overwhelming. “The mess at home with the three kids running around everywhere ends up saturating me and I like a moment of solitude,” he explained, adding that those quiet moments help him reset mentally.

Messi also spoke about his deep need for routine and structure, acknowledging that sudden changes can affect his mood. “I’m very structured. If I have the day organised in a certain way and something changes in the middle, it affects me,” he said. He credited his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, with understanding his emotions better than he does himself, noting that small, seemingly trivial things can influence how he feels.

On the professional front, Messi recently added another milestone to his glittering career by leading Inter Miami to their first-ever Major League Soccer title. The Argentine enjoyed a remarkable season, scoring 29 goals and providing 19 assists in 28 matches, underlining that even as he embraces solitude off the pitch, his impact on it remains as powerful as ever.