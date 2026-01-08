Boulbina stunner takes Algeria through, Diallo sparkles for I. Coast

Late drama and individual brilliance seal AFCON quarter-final berths in Morocco matches

Rabat/Marrakesh

Adil Boulbina and Amad Diallo delivered moments of decisive brilliance as Algeria and Ivory Coast secured contrasting victories to complete the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final line-up in Morocco.

In Rabat, substitute Boulbina struck a dramatic winner deep into extra time to hand Algeria a tense 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo. With the contest seemingly headed for a penalty shoot-out, Boulbina was released down the left in the 119th minute, drove into the box and unleashed a ferocious strike that found the net, sending the largely pro-Algeria crowd of 18,837 into raptures.

The goal capped an intense but cagey encounter between two continental heavyweights, a match that promised much but often lacked cutting edge in the final third. Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez and teenage sensation Ibrahim Maza were both substituted before the end of regulation time as clear chances remained scarce.

Boulbina, who plays his club football with Al-Duhail in Qatar, was an unlikely hero, making just his second substitute appearance of the tournament. “I have always dreamed of playing for the national team,” an emotional Boulbina said. “I had my chance, I scored, and the most important thing is that we qualified.”

Despite the heartbreak, DR Congo can still look ahead to an intercontinental play-off in March, with a chance to qualify for their first World Cup since 1974.

Earlier in Marrakesh, Amad Diallo starred as defending champions Ivory Coast brushed aside Burkina Faso 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals, becoming the first title holders since 2010 to reach the last eight. Diallo powered home the opener in the 20th minute before setting up Yan Diomande for a superb second just before half-time. Substitute Bazoumana Toure added a third late on.

The quarter-finals begin on Friday with Senegal facing Mali and Cameroon taking on hosts Morocco. Algeria will meet in-form Nigeria on Saturday, followed by Ivory Coast’s clash with seven-time champions Egypt.